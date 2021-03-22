Global Glycerol Monostearate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Glycerol monostearate is commonly known as GMS. Glycerol monostearate is made by the esterification of c16-c18 long-chain fatty acids with glycerin.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monostearate in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Market 2019 (%)
The global Glycerol Monostearate market was valued at 993.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1073.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monostearate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monostearate production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%
Monoglyceride Content: ≥90%
Other
Monoglyceride content: 40-50% is the most commonly used type, with about 59.11% market share in 2019.
Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Food & Beverage
Cosmetic
Plastic Industry
Others
Demand from the food & beverage accounts for the largest market share, being 67% in 2019.
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Wilmar
DuPont
Riken Vitamin
Jialishi Additive
Guangzhou Cardlo
Guangzhou Masson
KAO
Hangzhou Oleocheemicals
Oleon NV
Corbion
BASF
Stepan
Croda
Zhejiang Wumei
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glycerol Monostearate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glycerol Monostearate Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Southeast Asia Glycerol Monostearate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycerol Monostearate Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Glycerol Monostearate Product Type
…continued
