Global Glycerol Monostearate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Glycerol monostearate is commonly known as GMS. Glycerol monostearate is made by the esterification of c16-c18 long-chain fatty acids with glycerin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monostearate in UK, including the following market information:

UK Glycerol Monostearate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Glycerol Monostearate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

UK Glycerol Monostearate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in UK Glycerol Monostearate Market 2019 (%)

The global Glycerol Monostearate market was valued at 993.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1073.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monostearate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monostearate production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%

Monoglyceride Content: ≥90%

Other

Monoglyceride content: 40-50% is the most commonly used type, with about 59.11% market share in 2019.

UK Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Plastic Industry

Others

Demand from the food & beverage accounts for the largest market share, being 67% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total UK Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wilmar

DuPont

Riken Vitamin

Jialishi Additive

Guangzhou Cardlo

Guangzhou Masson

KAO

Hangzhou Oleocheemicals

Oleon NV

Corbion

BASF

Stepan

Croda

Zhejiang Wumei

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glycerol Monostearate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Glycerol Monostearate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Glycerol Monostearate Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Glycerol Monostearate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Glycerol Monostearate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glycerol Monostearate Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Glycerol Monostearate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Glycerol Monostearate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Glycerol Monostearate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Glycerol Monostearate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycerol Monostearate Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Glycerol Monostearate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monostearate Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Glycerol Monostearate Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monostearate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Glycerol Monostearate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%

4.1.3 Monoglyceride Content: ≥90%

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – UK Glycerol Monostearate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Glycerol Monostearate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Glycerol Monostearate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Glycerol Monostearate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Glycerol Monostearate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Glycerol Monostearate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food & Beverage

5.1.3 Cosmetic

5.1.4 Plastic Industry

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – UK Glycerol Monostearate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Glycerol Monostearate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Glycerol Monostearate Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Glycerol Monostearate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Glycerol Monostearate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Wilmar

6.1.1 Wilmar Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Wilmar Business Overview

6.1.3 Wilmar Glycerol Monostearate Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Wilmar Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Wilmar Key News

6.2 DuPont

6.2.1 DuPont Corporate Summary

6.2.2 DuPont Business Overview

6.2.3 DuPont Glycerol Monostearate Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 DuPont Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 DuPont Key News

6.3 Riken Vitamin

6.3.1 Riken Vitamin Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Riken Vitamin Business Overview

6.3.3 Riken Vitamin Glycerol Monostearate Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Riken Vitamin Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

…continued

