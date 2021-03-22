Global Glycerol Monostearate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Glycerol monostearate is commonly known as GMS. Glycerol monostearate is made by the esterification of c16-c18 long-chain fatty acids with glycerin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monostearate in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Glycerol Monostearate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Glycerol Monostearate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Italy Glycerol Monostearate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Glycerol Monostearate Market 2019 (%)

The global Glycerol Monostearate market was valued at 993.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1073.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monostearate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monostearate production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%

Monoglyceride Content: ≥90%

Other

Monoglyceride content: 40-50% is the most commonly used type, with about 59.11% market share in 2019.

Italy Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Plastic Industry

Others

Demand from the food & beverage accounts for the largest market share, being 67% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Italy Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wilmar

DuPont

Riken Vitamin

Jialishi Additive

Guangzhou Cardlo

Guangzhou Masson

KAO

Hangzhou Oleocheemicals

Oleon NV

Corbion

BASF

Stepan

Croda

Zhejiang Wumei

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glycerol Monostearate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Glycerol Monostearate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Glycerol Monostearate Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Glycerol Monostearate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Glycerol Monostearate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glycerol Monostearate Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Glycerol Monostearate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Glycerol Monostearate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Glycerol Monostearate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Glycerol Monostearate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycerol Monostearate Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Glycerol Monostearate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monostearate Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Glycerol Monostearate Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monostearate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Glycerol Monostearate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%

4.1.3 Monoglyceride Content: ≥90%

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Italy Glycerol Monostearate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Glycerol Monostearate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Glycerol Monostearate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Glycerol Monostearate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Glycerol Monostearate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Glycerol Monostearate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food & Beverage

5.1.3 Cosmetic

…continued

