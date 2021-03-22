All news

Global Glycerol Monostearate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Glycerol monostearate is commonly known as GMS. Glycerol monostearate is made by the esterification of c16-c18 long-chain fatty acids with glycerin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monostearate in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Japan Glycerol Monostearate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market 2019 (%)
The global Glycerol Monostearate market was valued at 993.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1073.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monostearate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monostearate production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%
Monoglyceride Content: ≥90%
Other
Monoglyceride content: 40-50% is the most commonly used type, with about 59.11% market share in 2019.

Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Food & Beverage
Cosmetic
Plastic Industry
Others
Demand from the food & beverage accounts for the largest market share, being 67% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Wilmar
DuPont
Riken Vitamin
Jialishi Additive
Guangzhou Cardlo
Guangzhou Masson
KAO
Hangzhou Oleocheemicals
Oleon NV
Corbion
BASF
Stepan
Croda
Zhejiang Wumei

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glycerol Monostearate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Glycerol Monostearate Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Glycerol Monostearate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…continued

