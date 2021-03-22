Global Glycerol Monostearate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Glycerol monostearate is commonly known as GMS. Glycerol monostearate is made by the esterification of c16-c18 long-chain fatty acids with glycerin.

ALSO READ: https://marketstudydotblog.wordpress.com/2021/02/15/cellulose-fiber-market-size-growth-analysis-segmentation-key-leaders-emerging-technology-competitive-landscape-by-regional-forecast-to-2023-6/

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monostearate in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Japan Glycerol Monostearate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market 2019 (%)

The global Glycerol Monostearate market was valued at 993.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1073.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monostearate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ: https://issuu.com/marketresearchfuture18/docs/blowout_preventer_market_33cf110d8ca76f

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monostearate production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%

Monoglyceride Content: ≥90%

Other

Monoglyceride content: 40-50% is the most commonly used type, with about 59.11% market share in 2019.

Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Plastic Industry

Others

Demand from the food & beverage accounts for the largest market share, being 67% in 2019.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aircraft-engine-nacelle-market-sizeshareanalysisgrowthtechnology-2020-and-2026-2021-01-04-101753431

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wilmar

DuPont

Riken Vitamin

Jialishi Additive

Guangzhou Cardlo

Guangzhou Masson

KAO

Hangzhou Oleocheemicals

Oleon NV

Corbion

BASF

Stepan

Croda

Zhejiang Wumei

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glycerol Monostearate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Glycerol Monostearate Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Glycerol Monostearate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105