Global Gotta Have Soul: The Connected Home, AI and Smart Systems Get An Injection of “Humanity” – Part III Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017

The quantity and quality of human signal sensing within the smart connected home will be integral to its development and the quality of service provided. Today, the development of the smart user interface points to a future when even the incompetent can be trusted with household tasks, as they are monitored and guided to make the right choices. The arrival of domestic AIs is the logical progression which will tie together a host of domestic ecosystems, but will there be one AI to rule them all?

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1264288-gotta-have-soul-the-connected-home-ai-and-smart-systems-get

Euromonitor International’s Gotta Have Soul: The Connected Home, AI and Smart Systems Get An Injection of “Humanity” – Part III global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Home Care market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within home care, analyses leading companies and brands and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging/ format /ingredients innovations, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-telecom-cloud-billing-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-higher-education-m-learning-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-07

Table of Contents

Gotta Have Soul: The Connected Home, AI and Smart Systems Get An Injection of “Humanity” – Part III

Euromonitor International

April 2017

Introduction

Connected smart home INTRODUCTION – this series of briefings

Elements of the Progress Model

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105