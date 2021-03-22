All news

Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Felts are soft, flexible, high temperature refractory insulation materials, typically used in vacuum and protected atmosphere environments up to a temperature of 3000°C. Carbon and Graphite Felts are two main types of felt used in industries. They are produced when fibres are pressed, matted and condensed together. The firing temperature of carbon felt is usually about 800°C. After high temperature above 2000 ℃ in the vacuum or inert atmosphere, the carbon felt turned into graphite fiber felt. The carbon content is much higher than carbon felt, its 99% min.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Fiber Felt in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Market 2019 (%)
The global Graphite Fiber Felt market was valued at 188.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 253.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Graphite Fiber Felt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Graphite Fiber Felt production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
PAN Graphite Felt
Rayon Graphite Felt
Pitch Graphite Felt
The most used type is rayon graphite felt, accounted for 49.47% market share in 2019.

Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Thermal Insulation Material
Electrode Material
Others
55.6% of the graphite fiber felt market is consumed in thermal insulation material and 23.86% in electrode material in 2019.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Graphite Fiber Felt Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Graphite Fiber Felt Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
SGL Carbon
Kureha Corporation
Nippon Carbon
Beijing Great Wall
Chemshine Carbon
CM Carbon
Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber
CFC Carbon
CeraMaterials
Sinotek Materials
Carbon Composites
Cetech
Morgan Advanced Materials
AvCarb
CGT Carbon
Mersen

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Graphite Fiber Felt Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Graphite Fiber Felt Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Fiber Felt Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Graphite Fiber Felt Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fiber Felt Players in Vietnam
3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Graphite Fiber Felt Companies
3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fiber Felt Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 PAN Graphite Felt
4.1.3 Rayon Graphite Felt
4.1.4 Pitch Graphite Felt
4.2 By Type – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Thermal Insulation Material
5.1.3 Electrode Material
5.1.4 Others
5.2 By Application – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Vietnam Graphite Fiber Felt Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 SGL Carbon
6.1.1 SGL Carbon Corporate Summary
6.1.2 SGL Carbon Business Overview
6.1.3 SGL Carbon Graphite Fiber Felt Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 SGL Carbon Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.1.5 SGL Carbon Key News
6.2 Kureha Corporation
6.2.1 Kureha Corporation Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Kureha Corporation Business Overview
6.2.3 Kureha Corporation Graphite Fiber Felt Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Kureha Corporation Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Kureha Corporation Key News
6.3 Nippon Carbon
6.3.1 Nippon Carbon Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Nippon Carbon Business Overview
6.3.3 Nippon Carbon Graphite Fiber Felt Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Nippon Carbon Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Nippon Carbon Key News
6.4 Beijing Great Wall
6.4.1 Beijing Great Wall Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Beijing Great Wall Business Overview
6.4.3 Beijing Great Wall Graphite Fiber Felt Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Beijing Great Wall Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Beijing Great Wall Key News
6.5 Chemshine Carbon
6.5.1 Chemshine Carbon Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Chemshine Carbon Business Overview
6.5.3 Chemshine Carbon Graphite Fiber Felt Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Chemshine Carbon Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Chemshine Carbon Key News
6.6 CM Carbon
6.6.1 CM Carbon Corporate Summary
6.6.2 CM Carbon Business Overview
6.6.3 CM Carbon Graphite Fiber Felt Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 CM Carbon Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.6.5 CM Carbon Key News
6.7 Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber
6.6.1 Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber Business Overview
6.6.3 Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber Graphite Fiber Felt Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber Key News
6.8 CFC Carbon
6.8.1 CFC Carbon Corporate Summary
6.8.2 CFC Carbon Business Overview
6.8.3 CFC Carbon Graphite Fiber Felt Major Product Offerings
6.8.4 CFC Carbon Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.8.5 CFC Carbon Key News
6.9 CeraMaterials
6.9.1 CeraMaterials Corporate Summary

