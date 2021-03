Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Felts are soft, flexible, high temperature refractory insulation materials, typically used in vacuum and protected atmosphere environments up to a temperature of 3000°C. Carbon and Graphite Felts are two main types of felt used in industries. They are produced when fibres are pressed, matted and condensed together. The firing temperature of carbon felt is usually about 800°C. After high temperature above 2000 ℃ in the vacuum or inert atmosphere, the carbon felt turned into graphite fiber felt. The carbon content is much higher than carbon felt, its 99% min.

ALSO READ: https://declara.com/content/bc08ab7f-6fb4-4c7d-b136-41a21d60195a

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Fiber Felt in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Market 2019 (%)

The global Graphite Fiber Felt market was valued at 188.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 253.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

ALSO READ: http://businessanalysisandservices.over-blog.com/2020/01/air-handling-equipment-market-by-type-applications-growth-drivers-trends-demand-and-global-forecast-to-2023.html

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Graphite Fiber Felt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Graphite Fiber Felt production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PAN Graphite Felt

Rayon Graphite Felt

Pitch Graphite Felt

The most used type is rayon graphite felt, accounted for 49.47% market share in 2019.

Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Thermal Insulation Material

Electrode Material

Others

55.6% of the graphite fiber felt market is consumed in thermal insulation material and 23.86% in electrode material in 2019.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cloud-computing-market-expanding-with-boom-in-ott-platforms-post-covid-19-cloud-computing-market-size-share-key-players-sales-profits-and-impact-of-covid-19-2021-01-04

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Graphite Fiber Felt Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Graphite Fiber Felt Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SGL Carbon

Kureha Corporation

Nippon Carbon

Beijing Great Wall

Chemshine Carbon

CM Carbon

Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber

CFC Carbon

CeraMaterials

Sinotek Materials

Carbon Composites

Cetech

Morgan Advanced Materials

AvCarb

CGT Carbon

Mersen

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Graphite Fiber Felt Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Graphite Fiber Felt Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Fiber Felt Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Graphite Fiber Felt Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fiber Felt Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Graphite Fiber Felt Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fiber Felt Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 PAN Graphite Felt

4.1.3 Rayon Graphite Felt

4.1.4 Pitch Graphite Felt

4.2 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Thermal Insulation Material

5.1.3 Electrode Material

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue, 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105