Global Graphite Fluoride Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Graphite Fluoride is an important inorganic nonmetal material, is a material formed by high-temperature reaction of fluorine gas with graphite. It is a highly hydrophobic microcrystalline powder, is used as a high energy density cathode material in lithium batteries of the “BR” type. Other uses are a ware reduction additive for lubricants, and weather-resistant additive for paints. Graphite fluoride is also used as both oxidizing agent and combustion modifier in rocket propellants and pyrolants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Fluoride in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Graphite Fluoride Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Graphite Fluoride Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

South Korea Graphite Fluoride Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Graphite Fluoride Market 2019 (%)

The global Graphite Fluoride market was valued at 195.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 219.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Graphite Fluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Graphite Fluoride production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Graphite Fluoride Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride

Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride

South Korea Graphite Fluoride Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Lithium-Ion Batteries Material

Lubricating Oil Additive

Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total South Korea Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Daikin Industries

Central Glass

Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical

Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials

Nanjing XFNANO Materials

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Graphite Fluoride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Graphite Fluoride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Graphite Fluoride Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Graphite Fluoride Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Graphite Fluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Graphite Fluoride Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Graphite Fluoride Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Graphite Fluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Graphite Fluoride Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Graphite Fluoride Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Graphite Fluoride Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Fluoride Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Graphite Fluoride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Graphite Fluoride Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Graphite Fluoride Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride

4.1.3 Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride

4.2 By Type – South Korea Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Graphite Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Graphite Fluoride Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Graphite Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Graphite Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Graphite Fluoride Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries Material

5.1.3 Lubricating Oil Additive

5.1.4 Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105