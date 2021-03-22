Global Graphite Fluoride Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Graphite Fluoride is an important inorganic nonmetal material, is a material formed by high-temperature reaction of fluorine gas with graphite. It is a highly hydrophobic microcrystalline powder, is used as a high energy density cathode material in lithium batteries of the “BR” type. Other uses are a ware reduction additive for lubricants, and weather-resistant additive for paints. Graphite fluoride is also used as both oxidizing agent and combustion modifier in rocket propellants and pyrolants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Fluoride in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Graphite Fluoride Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Graphite Fluoride Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Thailand Graphite Fluoride Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Graphite Fluoride Market 2019 (%)

The global Graphite Fluoride market was valued at 195.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 219.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Graphite Fluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Graphite Fluoride production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Graphite Fluoride Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride

Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride

Thailand Graphite Fluoride Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Lithium-Ion Batteries Material

Lubricating Oil Additive

Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Thailand Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Daikin Industries

Central Glass

Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical

Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials

Nanjing XFNANO Materials

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Graphite Fluoride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Graphite Fluoride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Graphite Fluoride Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Graphite Fluoride Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Graphite Fluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Graphite Fluoride Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Graphite Fluoride Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Graphite Fluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Graphite Fluoride Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Graphite Fluoride Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Graphite Fluoride Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Fluoride Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Graphite Fluoride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Graphite Fluoride Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride

4.1.3 Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride

4.2 By Type – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries Material

5.1.3 Lubricating Oil Additive

5.1.4 Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Graphite Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Daikin Industries

6.1.1 Daikin Industries Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Daikin Industries Business Overview

6.1.3 Daikin Industries Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Daikin Industries Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Daikin Industries Key News

6.2 Central Glass

6.2.1 Central Glass Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Central Glass Business Overview

6.2.3 Central Glass Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Central Glass Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Central Glass Key News

6.3 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical

6.3.1 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Business Overview

6.3.3 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Key News

6.4 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials

6.4.1 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Business Overview

6.4.3 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

…continued

