Global Graphite Fluoride Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Graphite Fluoride is an important inorganic nonmetal material, is a material formed by high-temperature reaction of fluorine gas with graphite. It is a highly hydrophobic microcrystalline powder, is used as a high energy density cathode material in lithium batteries of the “BR” type. Other uses are a ware reduction additive for lubricants, and weather-resistant additive for paints. Graphite fluoride is also used as both oxidizing agent and combustion modifier in rocket propellants and pyrolants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Fluoride in France, including the following market information:
France Graphite Fluoride Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Graphite Fluoride Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
France Graphite Fluoride Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in France Graphite Fluoride Market 2019 (%)
The global Graphite Fluoride market was valued at 195.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 219.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Graphite Fluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Graphite Fluoride production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Graphite Fluoride Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
France Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride
Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride

France Graphite Fluoride Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
France Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Lithium-Ion Batteries Material
Lubricating Oil Additive
Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total France Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Daikin Industries
Central Glass
Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical
Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials
Nanjing XFNANO Materials

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Graphite Fluoride Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Graphite Fluoride Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Graphite Fluoride Overall Market Size
2.1 France Graphite Fluoride Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France Graphite Fluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France Graphite Fluoride Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Graphite Fluoride Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top France Graphite Fluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 France Graphite Fluoride Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 France Graphite Fluoride Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 France Graphite Fluoride Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Fluoride Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 France Manufacturers Graphite Fluoride Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Players in France
3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Graphite Fluoride Companies
3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – France Graphite Fluoride Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride
4.1.3 Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride
4.2 By Type – France Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – France Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – France Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – France Graphite Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – France Graphite Fluoride Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – France Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – France Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – France Graphite Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – France Graphite Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – France Graphite Fluoride Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries Material
5.1.3 Lubricating Oil Additive
5.1.4 Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – France Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – France Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – France Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – France Graphite Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – France Graphite Fluoride Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – France Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – France Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – France Graphite Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – France Graphite Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Daikin Industries
6.1.1 Daikin Industries Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Daikin Industries Business Overview
6.1.3 Daikin Industries Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
