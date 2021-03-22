All news

Global Graphite Fluoride Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Graphite Fluoride is an important inorganic nonmetal material, is a material formed by high-temperature reaction of fluorine gas with graphite. It is a highly hydrophobic microcrystalline powder, is used as a high energy density cathode material in lithium batteries of the “BR” type. Other uses are a ware reduction additive for lubricants, and weather-resistant additive for paints. Graphite fluoride is also used as both oxidizing agent and combustion modifier in rocket propellants and pyrolants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Fluoride in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Market 2019 (%)
The global Graphite Fluoride market was valued at 195.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 219.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Graphite Fluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Graphite Fluoride production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride
Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride

Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Lithium-Ion Batteries Material
Lubricating Oil Additive
Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Daikin Industries
Central Glass
Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical
Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials
Nanjing XFNANO Materials

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Graphite Fluoride Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Graphite Fluoride Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Fluoride Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Graphite Fluoride Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Players in Malaysia
3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Graphite Fluoride Companies
3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride
4.1.3 Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride
4.2 By Type – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries Material
5.1.3 Lubricating Oil Additive
5.1.4 Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Malaysia Graphite Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Daikin Industries
6.1.1 Daikin Industries Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Daikin Industries Business Overview
6.1.3 Daikin Industries Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Daikin Industries Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Daikin Industries Key News
6.2 Central Glass
6.2.1 Central Glass Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Central Glass Business Overview
6.2.3 Central Glass Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Central Glass Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Central Glass Key News
6.3 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical
6.3.1 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Business Overview
6.3.3 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Key News
6.4 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials
6.4.1 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Business Overview
6.4.3 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Key News

…continued

