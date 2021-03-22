Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP composite. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GRP & GRE Pipe in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)

Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Market 2019 (%)

The global GRP & GRE Pipe market was valued at 2915.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3351 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the GRP & GRE Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on GRP & GRE Pipe production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)

Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)

Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Km)

Total Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Amiantit

ZCL Composites

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

The Hobas Group

Graphite India Limited

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Hengrun Group

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top GRP & GRE Pipe Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers GRP & GRE Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Polyester

4.1.3 Epoxy

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil and Gas

5.1.3 Sewage Pipe

5.1.4 Irrigation

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

6.1.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Business Overview

6.1.3 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Key News

6.2 Amiantit

6.2.1 Amiantit Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Amiantit Business Overview

6.2.3 Amiantit GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Amiantit Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Amiantit Key News

6.3 ZCL Composites

6.3.1 ZCL Composites Corporate Summary

6.3.2 ZCL Composites Business Overview

6.3.3 ZCL Composites GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 ZCL Composites Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 ZCL Composites Key News

6.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

6.4.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Business Overview

6.4.3 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Key News

6.5 The Hobas Group

6.5.1 The Hobas Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 The Hobas Group Business Overview

6.5.3 The Hobas Group GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 The Hobas Group Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 The Hobas Group Key News

6.6 Graphite India Limited

6.6.1 Graphite India Limited Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Graphite India Limited Business Overview

6.6.3 Graphite India Limited GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Graphite India Limited Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Graphite India Limited Key News

6.7 Lianyungang Zhongfu

6.6.1 Lianyungang Zhongfu Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Lianyungang Zhongfu Business Overview

6.6.3 Lianyungang Zhongfu GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Lianyungang Zhongfu Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Lianyungang Zhongfu Key News

6.8 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

6.8.1 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Business Overview

…continued

