Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP composite. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GRP & GRE Pipe in UK, including the following market information:
UK GRP & GRE Pipe Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK GRP & GRE Pipe Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)
UK GRP & GRE Pipe Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)
Top Five Competitors in UK GRP & GRE Pipe Market 2019 (%)
The global GRP & GRE Pipe market was valued at 2915.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3351 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the GRP & GRE Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on GRP & GRE Pipe production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)
UK GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Polyester
Epoxy
Others

UK GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)
UK GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Oil and Gas
Sewage Pipe
Irrigation
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Km)
Total UK GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
Amiantit
ZCL Composites
Future Pipe Industries (FPI)
The Hobas Group
Graphite India Limited
Lianyungang Zhongfu
Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory
Hengrun Group
Enduro Composites
Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK GRP & GRE Pipe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK GRP & GRE Pipe Overall Market Size
2.1 UK GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 UK GRP & GRE Pipe Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top GRP & GRE Pipe Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top UK GRP & GRE Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 UK GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 UK GRP & GRE Pipe Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 UK GRP & GRE Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 UK Manufacturers GRP & GRE Pipe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Players in UK
3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies
3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Polyester
4.1.3 Epoxy
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Oil and Gas
5.1.3 Sewage Pipe
5.1.4 Irrigation
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – UK GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
6.1.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Corporate Summary
6.1.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Business Overview
6.1.3 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)
6.1.5 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Key News
6.2 Amiantit
6.2.1 Amiantit Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Amiantit Business Overview
6.2.3 Amiantit GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Amiantit Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Amiantit Key News
6.3 ZCL Composites
6.3.1 ZCL Composites Corporate Summary
6.3.2 ZCL Composites Business Overview
6.3.3 ZCL Composites GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 ZCL Composites Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)
6.3.5 ZCL Composites Key News
6.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI)
6.4.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Corporate Summary

…continued

