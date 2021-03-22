Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP composite. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GRP & GRE Pipe in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)

Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Market 2019 (%)

The global GRP & GRE Pipe market was valued at 2915.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3351 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the GRP & GRE Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on GRP & GRE Pipe production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)

Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)

Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Km)

Total Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Amiantit

ZCL Composites

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

The Hobas Group

Graphite India Limited

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Hengrun Group

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top GRP & GRE Pipe Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers GRP & GRE Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Polyester

4.1.3 Epoxy

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil and Gas

5.1.3 Sewage Pipe

5.1.4 Irrigation

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

6.1.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Business Overview

6.1.3 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Key News

6.2 Amiantit

6.2.1 Amiantit Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Amiantit Business Overview

6.2.3 Amiantit GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Amiantit Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Amiantit Key News

6.3 ZCL Composites

6.3.1 ZCL Composites Corporate Summary

6.3.2 ZCL Composites Business Overview

6.3.3 ZCL Composites GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

…continued

