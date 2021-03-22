All news

Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP composite. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GRP & GRE Pipe in China, including the following market information:
China GRP & GRE Pipe Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China GRP & GRE Pipe Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)
China GRP & GRE Pipe Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)
Top Five Competitors in China GRP & GRE Pipe Market 2019 (%)
The global GRP & GRE Pipe market was valued at 2915.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3351 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the GRP & GRE Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on GRP & GRE Pipe production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)
China GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Polyester
Epoxy
Others

China GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)
China GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Oil and Gas
Sewage Pipe
Irrigation
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Km)
Total China GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
Amiantit
ZCL Composites
Future Pipe Industries (FPI)
The Hobas Group
Graphite India Limited
Lianyungang Zhongfu
Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory
Hengrun Group
Enduro Composites
Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China GRP & GRE Pipe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China GRP & GRE Pipe Overall Market Size
2.1 China GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China GRP & GRE Pipe Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top GRP & GRE Pipe Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China GRP & GRE Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China GRP & GRE Pipe Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China GRP & GRE Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers GRP & GRE Pipe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Polyester
4.1.3 Epoxy
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – China GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – China GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – China GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – China GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – China GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – China GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – China GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – China GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – China GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – China GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Oil and Gas
5.1.3 Sewage Pipe
5.1.4 Irrigation
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – China GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – China GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – China GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – China GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – China GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – China GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – China GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – China GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – China GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
6.1.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Corporate Summary
6.1.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Business Overview

…continued

