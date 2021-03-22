Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

All news

GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP composite. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GRP & GRE Pipe in France, including the following market information:
France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)
France GRP & GRE Pipe Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)
Top Five Competitors in France GRP & GRE Pipe Market 2019 (%)
The global GRP & GRE Pipe market was valued at 2915.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3351 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the GRP & GRE Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on GRP & GRE Pipe production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)
France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Polyester
Epoxy
Others

France GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)
France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Oil and Gas
Sewage Pipe
Irrigation
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Km)
Total France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
Amiantit
ZCL Composites
Future Pipe Industries (FPI)
The Hobas Group
Graphite India Limited
Lianyungang Zhongfu
Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory
Hengrun Group
Enduro Composites
Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France GRP & GRE Pipe Overall Market Size
2.1 France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top GRP & GRE Pipe Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top France GRP & GRE Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 France GRP & GRE Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 France Manufacturers GRP & GRE Pipe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Players in France
3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies
3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Polyester
4.1.3 Epoxy
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Oil and Gas
5.1.3 Sewage Pipe
5.1.4 Irrigation
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020

…continued

All news

