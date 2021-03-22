Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP composite. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GRP & GRE Pipe in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)

Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)

Top Five Competitors in Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Market 2019 (%)

The global GRP & GRE Pipe market was valued at 2915.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3351 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the GRP & GRE Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on GRP & GRE Pipe production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)

Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)

Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Km)

Total Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Amiantit

ZCL Composites

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

The Hobas Group

Graphite India Limited

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Hengrun Group

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top GRP & GRE Pipe Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers GRP & GRE Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Polyester

4.1.3 Epoxy

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil and Gas

5.1.3 Sewage Pipe

5.1.4 Irrigation

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

6.1.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Business Overview

6.1.3 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Key News

6.2 Amiantit

6.2.1 Amiantit Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Amiantit Business Overview

6.2.3 Amiantit GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Amiantit Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

…continued

