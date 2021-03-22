All news

Global GS Homeshopping Co Ltd Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

GS Homeshopping Co Ltd is increasing its competency by reinforcing synergy between TV shopping, the internet and the mobile channel, providing differentiated product sourcing, reasonable prices and a customer-focused shopping environment.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

GS HOMESHOPPING CO LTD IN RETAILING (SOUTH KOREA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 GS Homeshopping Co Ltd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 GS Homeshopping Co Ltd: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 GS Homeshopping Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

