Global Hasbro Inc in Toys And Games Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Hasbro enjoyed one of its strongest years of growth due to Star Wars in 2015. While Star Wars will continue to be a strong area of sales growth for the company, new licences such as Disney Princess and growing its presence in China will also be key to the company’s future success. In addition, embracing new trends such as the rise of interactive and collectable toys will be critical in optimising their brand portfolio and connecting with a new generation of children.

Euromonitor International’s Hasbro Inc in Toys And Games (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Toys and Games industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

