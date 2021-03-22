Global Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Heliox (helium/oxygen mixtures) is a breathing gas composed of a mixture of helium (He) and oxygen (O2). Heliox is a medical treatment for patients with difficulty breathing. The mixture generates less resistance than atmospheric air when passing through the airways of the lungs, and thus requires less effort by a patient to breathe in and out of the lungs. Heliox is also used in saturation diving and sometimes during the deep phase of technical dives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) in UK, including the following market information:

UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market 2019 (%)

The global Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) market was valued at 28 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 30 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

79/21(Helium/Oxygen)

70/30(Helium/Oxygen)

Others

By constituent，79/21(helium/oxygen) is the most commonly used type, with about 61.52% market share in 2019.

UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Medical Uses

Diving Uses

By application, medical uses is the largest segment, with market share of 78.8% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Air Liquide

Linde

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Messer Group

Atlas Copco

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 79/21(Helium/Oxygen)

4.1.3 70/30(Helium/Oxygen)

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

…continued

