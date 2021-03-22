All news

Global Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Heliox (helium/oxygen mixtures) is a breathing gas composed of a mixture of helium (He) and oxygen (O2). Heliox is a medical treatment for patients with difficulty breathing. The mixture generates less resistance than atmospheric air when passing through the airways of the lungs, and thus requires less effort by a patient to breathe in and out of the lungs. Heliox is also used in saturation diving and sometimes during the deep phase of technical dives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market 2019 (%)
The global Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) market was valued at 28 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 30 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
79/21(Helium/Oxygen)
70/30(Helium/Oxygen)
Others
By constituent，79/21(helium/oxygen) is the most commonly used type, with about 61.52% market share in 2019.

Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Medical Uses
Diving Uses
By application, medical uses is the largest segment, with market share of 78.8% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Air Liquide
Linde
Praxair
Air Products and Chemicals
Messer Group
Atlas Copco

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Players in Vietnam
3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Companies
3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 79/21(Helium/Oxygen)
4.1.3 70/30(Helium/Oxygen)
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Medical Uses
5.1.3 Diving Uses
5.2 By Application – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Vietnam Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Air Liquide
6.1.1 Air Liquide Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Air Liquide Business Overview
6.1.3 Air Liquide Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Air Liquide Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Air Liquide Key News
6.2 Linde
6.2.1 Linde Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Linde Business Overview
6.2.3 Linde Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Linde Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Linde Key News
6.3 Praxair
6.3.1 Praxair Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Praxair Business Overview
6.3.3 Praxair Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Praxair Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Praxair Key News
6.4 Air Products and Chemicals
6.4.1 Air Products and Chemicals Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Air Products and Chemicals Business Overview
6.4.3 Air Products and Chemicals Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Air Products and Chemicals Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Air Products and Chemicals Key News
6.5 Messer Group
6.5.1 Messer Group Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Messer Group Business Overview
6.5.3 Messer Group Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Messer Group Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Messer Group Key News
6.6 Atlas Copco
6.6.1 Atlas Copco Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Atlas Copco Business Overview
6.6.3 Atlas Copco Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 Atlas Copco Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.6.5 Atlas Copco Key News
6.7 Taiyo Nippon Sanso
6.6.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Business Overview
6.6.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Key News

7 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis
7.1 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

…continued

