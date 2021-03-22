All news

Global Henkel Croatia doo in Home Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Henkel Croatia doo behaves as a true subsidiary of the big multinational. Financial reports and news are provided by headquarters where strategy is also decided. This strategic plan involves the expansion of the company’s business, product portfolio, further growth and increased profitability.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HENKEL CROATIA DOO IN HOME CARE (CROATIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Henkel Croatia doo: Key Facts
Summary 2 Henkel Croatia doo: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Henkel Croatia doo: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

