Global Heptane Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

n-Heptane (C7H16) is a colorless liquid that is insoluble in water. It is obtained by fractional distillation of petroleum. Heptane is not only flammable, but also moderately toxic if inhaled. It is used as a solvent, as an anaesthetic and in organic synthesis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heptane in China, including the following market information:

China Heptane Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Heptane Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

China Heptane Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Heptane Market 2019 (%)

The global Heptane market was valued at 120.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 133.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. While the Heptane market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heptane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heptane production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Heptane Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China Heptane Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Heptane 95%

Heptane 97%

Other

China Heptane Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China Heptane Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Electronics

Industrial Solvents

Chemical Synthesis

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heptane Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heptane Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Heptane Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total China Heptane Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SK

Shell

Chuzhou Runda Solvents

Chevron Phillips Chemical

ExxonMobil

Phillips 66

Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical

Liyang Liancheng

Wuyang Chemical

ZT League

Hai Shunde

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heptane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Heptane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Heptane Overall Market Size

2.1 China Heptane Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Heptane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Heptane Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heptane Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Heptane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Heptane Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Heptane Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Heptane Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heptane Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Heptane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heptane Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Heptane Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heptane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Heptane Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

…continued

