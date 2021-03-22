Global Heptane Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

n-Heptane (C7H16) is a colorless liquid that is insoluble in water. It is obtained by fractional distillation of petroleum. Heptane is not only flammable, but also moderately toxic if inhaled. It is used as a solvent, as an anaesthetic and in organic synthesis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heptane in India, including the following market information:

India Heptane Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Heptane Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

India Heptane Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in India Heptane Market 2019 (%)

The global Heptane market was valued at 120.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 133.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heptane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heptane production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Heptane Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

India Heptane Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Heptane 95%

Heptane 97%

Other

India Heptane Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

India Heptane Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Electronics

Industrial Solvents

Chemical Synthesis

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heptane Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heptane Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Heptane Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total India Heptane Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SK

Shell

Chuzhou Runda Solvents

Chevron Phillips Chemical

ExxonMobil

Phillips 66

Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical

Liyang Liancheng

Wuyang Chemical

ZT League

Hai Shunde

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heptane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Heptane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Heptane Overall Market Size

2.1 India Heptane Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Heptane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Heptane Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heptane Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Heptane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Heptane Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Heptane Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Heptane Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heptane Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Heptane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heptane Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Heptane Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heptane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Heptane Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Heptane 95%

4.1.3 Heptane 97%

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – India Heptane Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Heptane Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Heptane Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Heptane Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Heptane Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Heptane Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Heptane Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Heptane Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Heptane Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Heptane Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates

5.1.3 Electronics

5.1.4 Industrial Solvents

5.1.5 Chemical Synthesis

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – India Heptane Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Heptane Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Heptane Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Heptane Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Heptane Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Heptane Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Heptane Sales, 2021-2026

…continued

