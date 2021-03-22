Global Heptane Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

n-Heptane (C7H16) is a colorless liquid that is insoluble in water. It is obtained by fractional distillation of petroleum. Heptane is not only flammable, but also moderately toxic if inhaled. It is used as a solvent, as an anaesthetic and in organic synthesis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heptane in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Heptane Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Heptane Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

South Korea Heptane Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Heptane Market 2019 (%)

The global Heptane market was valued at 120.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 133.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heptane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heptane production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Heptane Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Heptane Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Heptane 95%

Heptane 97%

Other

South Korea Heptane Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Heptane Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Electronics

Industrial Solvents

Chemical Synthesis

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heptane Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heptane Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Heptane Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total South Korea Heptane Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SK

Shell

Chuzhou Runda Solvents

Chevron Phillips Chemical

ExxonMobil

Phillips 66

Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical

Liyang Liancheng

Wuyang Chemical

ZT League

Hai Shunde

