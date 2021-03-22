Global Heptane Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

n-Heptane (C7H16) is a colorless liquid that is insoluble in water. It is obtained by fractional distillation of petroleum. Heptane is not only flammable, but also moderately toxic if inhaled. It is used as a solvent, as an anaesthetic and in organic synthesis.

ALSO READ: https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/decorative-coatings-market-comprehensive-analysis-market-segments-key-players-and-opportunities-2019-2023-4n3bx6wnr3pq

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heptane in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Heptane Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Heptane Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Brazil Heptane Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Heptane Market 2019 (%)

The global Heptane market was valued at 120.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 133.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

ALSO READ: https://marketresearch2020.hatenablog.com/entry/2020/01/20/185239

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heptane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heptane production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Heptane Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Heptane Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Heptane 95%

Heptane 97%

Other

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/increasing-demand-for-steel-to-expand-induction-furnace-market-industry-analysis-key-player-profile-size-share-growth-trends-and-regional-outlook-by-2025-2021-01-04

Brazil Heptane Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Heptane Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Electronics

Industrial Solvents

Chemical Synthesis

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heptane Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heptane Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Heptane Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Brazil Heptane Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SK

Shell

Chuzhou Runda Solvents

Chevron Phillips Chemical

ExxonMobil

Phillips 66

Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical

Liyang Liancheng

Wuyang Chemical

ZT League

Hai Shunde

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heptane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Heptane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Heptane Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Heptane Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Heptane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Heptane Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heptane Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Heptane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Heptane Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Heptane Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Heptane Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heptane Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Heptane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heptane Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Heptane Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heptane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Heptane Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Heptane 95%

4.1.3 Heptane 97%

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Brazil Heptane Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Heptane Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Heptane Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Heptane Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Heptane Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Heptane Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Heptane Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Heptane Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Heptane Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Heptane Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates

5.1.3 Electronics

5.1.4 Industrial Solvents

5.1.5 Chemical Synthesis

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil Heptane Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Heptane Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Heptane Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Heptane Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Heptane Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Heptane Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Heptane Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Heptane Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Heptane Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 SK

6.1.1 SK Corporate Summary

6.1.2 SK Business Overview

6.1.3 SK Heptane Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 SK Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 SK Key News

6.2 Shell

6.2.1 Shell Corporate Summary

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105