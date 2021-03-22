Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

All news

Yarn – when there is more than one fibre interlocked, it is called yarn. A long continuous strand of interlocked or twisted fibres is yarn – which could be used for tire cords.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Performance Tire Yarn in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Market 2019 (%)
The global High-Performance Tire Yarn market was valued at 3373.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3694 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High-Performance Tire Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on High-Performance Tire Yarn production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Polyamide Yarn
Polyester Yarn
The Polyester Yarn segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the overall High-Performance Tire Yarn market. The growth of the Polyester Yarn segment is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for high-strength High-Performance Tire Yarn from different types.

Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
OE Market
Replacement
The High-Performance Tire Yarn market has been segmented into OE market and replacement. The replacement segment is projected to dominate the High-Performance Tire Yarn market during the forecast period. The dominance of the replacement segment can be attributed to the increasing number of vehicles on road and age of vehicles

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Hyosung
Kordsa Global
Kolon Industries
Shenma
Junma
Century Enka
Performance Fibers
Far Eastern Group
Hailide
Kordarna Plus A.S.
Shifeng
Madura Industrial Textiles
Haiyang Chemical
Taiji
Teijin
SRF Ltd
Cordenka
Dikai
Bestory

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-Performance Tire Yarn Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Japan Manufacturers High-Performance Tire Yarn Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Performance Tire Yarn Players in Japan
3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies
3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Polyamide Yarn
4.1.3 Polyester Yarn
4.2 By Type – Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Japan High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 OE Market

