Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Yarn – when there is more than one fibre interlocked, it is called yarn. A long continuous strand of interlocked or twisted fibres is yarn – which could be used for tire cords.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Performance Tire Yarn in France, including the following market information:

France High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

France High-Performance Tire Yarn Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in France High-Performance Tire Yarn Market 2019 (%)

The global High-Performance Tire Yarn market was valued at 3373.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3694 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High-Performance Tire Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on High-Performance Tire Yarn production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France High-Performance Tire Yarn Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polyamide Yarn

Polyester Yarn

The Polyester Yarn segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the overall High-Performance Tire Yarn market. The growth of the Polyester Yarn segment is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for high-strength High-Performance Tire Yarn from different types.

France High-Performance Tire Yarn Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

OE Market

Replacement

The High-Performance Tire Yarn market has been segmented into OE market and replacement. The replacement segment is projected to dominate the High-Performance Tire Yarn market during the forecast period. The dominance of the replacement segment can be attributed to the increasing number of vehicles on road and age of vehicles

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total France High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hyosung

Kordsa Global

Kolon Industries

Shenma

Junma

Century Enka

Performance Fibers

Far Eastern Group

Hailide

Kordarna Plus A.S.

Shifeng

Madura Industrial Textiles

Haiyang Chemical

Taiji

Teijin

SRF Ltd

Cordenka

Dikai

Bestory

