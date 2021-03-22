Global High Purity Silicon Oxide Nanopowder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Yarn – when there is more than one fibre interlocked, it is called yarn. A long continuous strand of interlocked or twisted fibres is yarn – which could be used for tire cords.

ALSO READ: https://www.evernote.com/shard/s720/sh/4adfe267-6e88-4bb3-a5e9-b953957e3e90/f6857fb35a9439d01ce79341330ca114

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Performance Tire Yarn in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Market 2019 (%)

The global High-Performance Tire Yarn market was valued at 3373.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3694 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

ALSO READ: https://energyandpowerresearchreports.blogspot.com/2020/01/global-pneumatic-conveying-systems.html

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High-Performance Tire Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on High-Performance Tire Yarn production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polyamide Yarn

Polyester Yarn

The Polyester Yarn segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the overall High-Performance Tire Yarn market. The growth of the Polyester Yarn segment is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for high-strength High-Performance Tire Yarn from different types.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/solar-pv-glass-market-growth-status-strategies-key-factors-comprehensive-analysis-competitive-landscape-and-forecast-2021-01-04

Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

OE Market

Replacement

The High-Performance Tire Yarn market has been segmented into OE market and replacement. The replacement segment is projected to dominate the High-Performance Tire Yarn market during the forecast period. The dominance of the replacement segment can be attributed to the increasing number of vehicles on road and age of vehicles

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hyosung

Kordsa Global

Kolon Industries

Shenma

Junma

Century Enka

Performance Fibers

Far Eastern Group

Hailide

Kordarna Plus A.S.

Shifeng

Madura Industrial Textiles

Haiyang Chemical

Taiji

Teijin

SRF Ltd

Cordenka

Dikai

Bestory

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-Performance Tire Yarn Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers High-Performance Tire Yarn Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Performance Tire Yarn Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Polyamide Yarn

4.1.3 Polyester Yarn

4.2 By Type – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 OE Market

5.1.3 Replacement

5.2 By Application – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy High-Performance Tire Yarn Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Hyosung

6.1.1 Hyosung Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Hyosung Business Overview

6.1.3 Hyosung High-Performance Tire Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Hyosung Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Hyosung Key News

6.2 Kordsa Global

6.2.1 Kordsa Global Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Kordsa Global Business Overview

6.2.3 Kordsa Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Kordsa Global Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Kordsa Global Key News

6.3 Kolon Industries

6.3.1 Kolon Industries Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Kolon Industries Business Overview

6.3.3 Kolon Industries High-Performance Tire Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Kolon Industries Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Kolon Industries Key News

6.4 Shenma

6.4.1 Shenma Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Shenma Business Overview

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105