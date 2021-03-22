Global Home Laundry Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Increased consumer concern with hygiene helped to drive a modest acceleration in retail volume sales of home laundry appliances, particularly freestanding automatic washing machines, in Egypt during 2020. This trend was reflected in increased retail volume sales of laundry detergent, as consumers washed their clothes more frequently. This outweighed the impact of the economic instability engendered by the pandemic, which led some to postpone purchases of big-ticket items. Demand was also support…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797726-home-laundry-appliances-in-egypt

Euromonitor International’s Home Laundry Appliances in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Automatic Dryers, Automatic Washer Dryers, Automatic Washing Machines, Built-in Home Laundry Appliances, Freestanding Home Laundry Appliances, Semi-Automatic Washing Machines.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rubber-processing-equipments-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-12

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Laundry Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-enterprise-video-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased interest in hygiene boots demand for automatic washing machines

With some consumers reluctant to shop in person, manufacturers turn to e-commerce

Strong reputation for after-sales service helps El Araby Group maintain its leadership

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand will suffer a post-pandemic hangover, as consumer concern regarding hygiene diminishes

With electricity costs rising, energy efficiency will play a more prominent role in new product development

Latent demand for built-in home laundry appliances remains unmet

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Automatic Washer Dryers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105