All news

Global Home Laundry Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Home Laundry Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The Otthon Melege government subsidy programme was a success story over the review period in Hungary. As a result of the programme, annual household expenditure on energy bills is expected to decrease significantly over the forecast period. Home laundry appliances continued to benefit from the subsidy programme in 2019 with consumers continuing to replace their older home laundry appliances with newer more energy efficient models. Nevertheless, retail volume growth is expected to slow significan…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797748-home-laundry-appliances-in-hungary

Euromonitor International’s Home Laundry Appliances in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sensor-development-boards-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Laundry Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-data-discovery-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Otthon Melege programme continues to drive dynamic growth
Consumers turn to smart solutions for convenience
Choice continues to be dictated by space and availability
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Rising incomes and government subsidies sees consumers trading up
Smart technology and new innovations
Steam freshness
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Automatic Washer Dryers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 11 Distribution of Home Laundry Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 12 Production of Home Laundry Appliances: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Oleoresins Market Trends 2020 Report By Reportsanddata.Com Shows In-Depth Insights With Major Key Players Akay Group, Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd, AVT Naturals, etc

Eric Lee

(United States, New York City)The Oleoresins market intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and extensive analyses of the data by taking into consideration the Oleoresins market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers, which can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches suited for the contemporary and potential market landscape. […]
All news

Global Dialysis Agents Market Demand Forecast by 2027, By top key players, applications, business statistics and research methods – globalmarketers.biz

alex

The Global Dialysis Agents Market 2021(Download Free Sample) Report provides the most recent industry trends, developments, and forecast market information. This report provides in-depth insights into the Dialysis Agents industry based on market size, Dialysis Agents growth, development plans, and opportunities. The forecast market data, SWOT analysis, Dialysis Agents restraints, and feasibility studies are important […]
All news

Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

gutsy-wise

Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery, also called Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Batteries, are a lead acid battery that has the sulfuric acid electrolyte coagulated (thickened) so it cannot spill out. They are partially sealed, but have vents in case gases are accidentally released for example by overcharging. Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6222482-sealed-lead-acid-sla-battery-market-in-brazil This report contains market size […]