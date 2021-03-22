Global Home Laundry Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The Otthon Melege government subsidy programme was a success story over the review period in Hungary. As a result of the programme, annual household expenditure on energy bills is expected to decrease significantly over the forecast period. Home laundry appliances continued to benefit from the subsidy programme in 2019 with consumers continuing to replace their older home laundry appliances with newer more energy efficient models. Nevertheless, retail volume growth is expected to slow significan…

Euromonitor International’s Home Laundry Appliances in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Otthon Melege programme continues to drive dynamic growth

Consumers turn to smart solutions for convenience

Choice continues to be dictated by space and availability

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Rising incomes and government subsidies sees consumers trading up

Smart technology and new innovations

Steam freshness

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Automatic Washer Dryers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 8 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 11 Distribution of Home Laundry Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 12 Production of Home Laundry Appliances: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

