Global Home Laundry Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Recent years have seen many of the companies present in home laundry appliances focus more on the launch of products that can save consumers time by reducing washing time while caring for clothes and other laundry items. Many consumers are becoming even busier, especially families in which both parents work and young professionals who either live alone or share their homes with others. Many of these people have little time to spend doing their laundry as they are working, exercising or commuting…

Euromonitor International’s Home Laundry Appliances in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Home laundry appliances need to hurry
Brands try to create a sustainable advantage
Special features are filtering through, while Whirlpool offers smart convenience
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Mabe is active in drumming up new sales
Fast growth cycle for Whirlpool and LG
Samsung offers a window of opportunity
CHART 1 ome Laundry Appliances: Samsung
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Automatic Washer Dryers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 11 Distribution of Home Laundry Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 12 Production of Home Laundry Appliances: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

 

…continued

 

