Global Home Laundry Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Automatic dryers performed best among all home laundry appliances in 2019, achieving the highest growth in retail volume sales, especially those of freestanding models which continued to gain the most popularity. The high growth rate in 2019 was predominantly due to the low penetration of automatic dryers in Poland as these appliances are still novel to the majority of consumers. However, sales have also been fuelled by manufacturers producing models with greater energy efficiency. This has incr…

Euromonitor International’s Home Laundry Appliances in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Automatic dryers performs best as appliances’ energy efficiency improves

New technology continues to drive retail volume sales of home laundry appliances

More advanced options among home laundry appliances drive semi-automatic washing machines further towards obsolescence

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

BSH maintains its lead with a varied portfolio of home laundry appliances made in Poland

Candy enjoys rapid growth by meeting consumer demand for modern, energy-efficient appliances with large capacity

LG offers technological advancement with its Styler Steam Clothing Care System

CHART 1 LG Styler Steam Clothing Care System

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Automatic Washer Dryers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019

…continued

