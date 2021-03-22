Global Household Cleaning Tools Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Household Cleaning Tools Market is valued approximately at USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Growing awareness of the preservation of household cleanliness is one of the core factors projected to fuel the development of the global industry. In addition, the growing prevalence of various diseases due to lack of cleanliness has an impact on household adoption of cleaning tools, which is expected to boost the target market growth. Increasing urbanization, better living standard and growing disposable incomes are some of the additional reasons that are projected to fuel the global market growth. The main developments noticed in the global market are the growing usage of microfiber-based mops, owing to their simplicity over standard mops and the availability of such mops and other online cleaning devices at a reduced price. Premiumization by product creativity to boost efficiency and ease of use would fuel growth opportunities for the global demand for household cleaning tools and supplies. Two of the main reasons responsible for growing demand for quality items are the reduction of time, increasing desire for ease of usage and efficiency of disposal, which, in addition, would raise the rate of revenue production in the global market for household cleaning equipment and cleaning supplies. Moreover, since these goods are offered in attractive and creative packages, customers in industrialized countries are more inclined to spend on such items than consumers in developing countries. However, the high penetration of the industry and the proliferation of counterfeit goods are some of the main factors anticipated to constrain the development of the global business. In addition, the growing proliferation of electronic cleaning appliances is another consideration that can threaten the target demand development. Various service providers are adopting the strategy of product launch to increase the competitive edge over players in the market. For instance, in April 2019, Blueland has launched cleaners with a suite of eco-friendly cleaning supplies designed to reduce plastic waste such as a bathroom cleaner, glass cleaner, and multi-purpose cleaner.

The regional analysis of global Household Cleaning Tools market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The demand for household cleaning equipment in North America is projected to account for significant market share over the forecast era. It is attributed to the modernization of the commodity in terms of quality and functionality, evolving customer buying habits, etc. In fact, high disposable income and a desire to pay more for advanced cleaning products are projected to fuel the development of the target market in the country.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Procter & Gamble Company

3M

Freudenberg Group

Butler Home Products Inc.

Greenwood Mop and Broom, Inc.

Libman Company

Carlisle FoodService Products Incorporated

EMSCO, Inc.

Ettore Products Company

Fuller Brush Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:Mops & Brooms

Cleaning Brushes

Wipes

Gloves

Soap Dispensers

By Application:

Kitchen

Bathroom

Bedroom

Living Room

Toilet

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Household Cleaning Tools Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Household Cleaning Tools Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Household Cleaning Tools Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Household Cleaning Tools Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Household Cleaning Tools Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Household Cleaning Tools Market Dynamics

3.1. Household Cleaning Tools Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Household Cleaning Tools Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

….continued

