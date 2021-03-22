All news

Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The closure of educational institutions and recreational sites such as parks due to the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to declining consumption of ice cream in 2020. Sales of these products are primarily driven by impulse purchases, particularly among young adults and children, who generally opt for single portion dairy ice cream and enjoy a variety of flavours, brands and formats. With these consumers spending more time at home in 2020, retail volume sales are expected to decline in 2020. Sales ar…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Pakistan
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown impacts impulse sales and ice cream parlours in 2020
Long-term distribution challenges further exacerbated by COVID-19
Unilever and Engro further extend share via innovation and marketing
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Modern grocery retailers and ice cream parlours offer leading players means of ensuring quality
Economic uncertainty could pose constraints but plenty of room for sales growth
Single portion dairy ice cream will remain key driver thanks to offering creamy indulgence and variety
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020

….CONTINUED

All news

