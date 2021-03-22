All news

Global Ilirija dd in Home Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The strategic goal of Ilirija dd is to modernise and adjust its production, to improve its market presence and share and to succeed in the highly competitive home care market, both locally and internationally. The company is focusing its efforts on improving its productivity, by optimising its production processes and distribution network. Ilirija dd intends to reposition its brands, including those in home care, and retain its loyal consumer base, which it has acquired through nearly a century…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing mark

et research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ILIRIJA DD IN HOME CARE (SLOVENIA)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Ilirija dd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Ilirija dd: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Ilirija dd: Competitive Position 2016

