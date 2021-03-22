All news

Global Income and Expenditure Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Africa and the Middle East’s growing population and high levels of unmet potential all make the region an exciting prospect. However, despite a growing middle class, the largest population growth in 15 out of 20 countries is the lowest income group. There are extreme income inequalities which are set to increase – necessitating a granular approach to targeting consumers. The gender income gap is set to narrow and spending on family goods and services are particularly bright.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Product coverage:
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report
• Identify factors driving change now and in the future
• Understand motivation
• Forward-looking outlook
• Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
• Take a step back from micro trends
• Get up to date estimates and comment

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Income and Expenditure in Middle East and Africa
Euromonitor International
January 2020
Introduction
Regional Overview
Regional Consumer Expenditure
Regional Distribution of Income
Country Snapshots

