Global Indoor Cycling Bike Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Indoor cycling bikes are an increasingly popular style of exercise bike now found in gyms and fitness centers everywhere. Indoor cycling bikes are designed to produce a forward-leaning body position that mimics the positioning on a real road bike. Additionally, a quality indoor cycling bike is typically outfitted with a heavy flywheel that produces a feeling on the pedals much like you get when pedaling a road bike.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Indoor Cycling Bike in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Market 2019 (%)

The global Indoor Cycling Bike market was valued at 648.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 801.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. While the Indoor Cycling Bike market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Indoor Cycling Bike manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Indoor Cycling Bike production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Magnetic Resistance

Felt Pad Resistance

Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Home

Fitness Club

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Indoor Cycling Bike Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Indoor Cycling Bike Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Peleton

Brunswick Corporation

Nautilus

Precor

Mad Dogg Athletics

Paradigm Health＆Wellness

Keiser Corporation

BH Fitness

Johnson Health

SOLE Treadmills

Sunny

IMPEX

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Indoor Cycling Bike Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Indoor Cycling Bike Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Indoor Cycling Bike Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Indoor Cycling Bike Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indoor Cycling Bike Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Indoor Cycling Bike Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indoor Cycling Bike Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Magnetic Resistance

4.1.3 Felt Pad Resistance

4.2 By Type – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Home

5.1.3 Fitness Club

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Peleton

6.1.1 Peleton Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Peleton Business Overview

6.1.3 Peleton Indoor Cycling Bike Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Peleton Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Peleton Key News

6.2 Brunswick Corporation

6.2.1 Brunswick Corporation Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Brunswick Corporation Business Overview

6.2.3 Brunswick Corporation Indoor Cycling Bike Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Brunswick Corporation Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Brunswick Corporation Key News

6.3 Nautilus

6.3.1 Nautilus Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Nautilus Business Overview

6.3.3 Nautilus Indoor Cycling Bike Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Nautilus Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Nautilus Key News

6.4 Precor

6.4.1 Precor Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Precor Business Overview

6.4.3 Precor Indoor Cycling Bike Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Precor Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Precor Key News

6.5 Mad Dogg Athletics

6.5.1 Mad Dogg Athletics Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Mad Dogg Athletics Business Overview

6.5.3 Mad Dogg Athletics Indoor Cycling Bike Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Mad Dogg Athletics Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Mad Dogg Athletics Key News

6.6 Paradigm Health＆Wellness

6.6.1 Paradigm Health＆Wellness Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Paradigm Health＆Wellness Business Overview

6.6.3 Paradigm Health＆Wellness Indoor Cycling Bike Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Paradigm Health＆Wellness Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Paradigm Health＆Wellness Key News

6.7 Keiser Corporation

6.6.1 Keiser Corporation Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Keiser Corporation Business Overview

6.6.3 Keiser Corporation Indoor Cycling Bike Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Keiser Corporation Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Keiser Corporation Key News

6.8 BH Fitness

6.8.1 BH Fitness Corporate Summary

6.8.2 BH Fitness Business Overview

6.8.3 BH Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 BH Fitness Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.8.5 BH Fitness Key News

6.9 Johnson Health

6.9.1 Johnson Health Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Johnson Health Business Overview

6.9.3 Johnson Health Indoor Cycling Bike Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Johnson Health Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Johnson Health Key News

6.10 SOLE Treadmills

6.10.1 SOLE Treadmills Corporate Summary

6.10.2 SOLE Treadmills Business Overview

6.10.3 SOLE Treadmills Indoor Cycling Bike Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 SOLE Treadmills Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.10.5 SOLE Treadmills Key News

6.11 Sunny

6.11.1 Sunny Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Sunny Indoor Cycling Bike Business Overview

6.11.3 Sunny Indoor Cycling Bike Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Sunny Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Sunny Key News

6.12 IMPEX

6.12.1 IMPEX Corporate Summary

6.12.2 IMPEX Indoor Cycling Bike Business Overview

6.12.3 IMPEX Indoor Cycling Bike Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 IMPEX Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.12.5 IMPEX Key News

6.13 Assault Fitness

6.13.1 Assault Fitness Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Assault Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike Business Overview

6.13.3 Assault Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Assault Fitness Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Assault Fitness Key News

7 Indoor Cycling Bike Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Indoor Cycling Bike Production Capacity and Value in Japan, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Indoor Cycling Bike Manufacturers in Japan

7.2.1 Japan Key Local Indoor Cycling Bike Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Japan Key Local Indoor Cycling Bike Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Japan Key Local Indoor Cycling Bike Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Indoor Cycling Bike Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

7.3 Indoor Cycling Bike Export and Import in Japan

7.3.1 Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Export Market

7.3.2 Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Japan Indoor Cycling Bike Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

….continued

