Global Induced Pluripotent Stem CellsMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

It has been over 10 years since the discovery of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology. The market has gradually become an important part of the life sciences industry during recent years. Particularly for the past five years, the global market for iPSCs has experienced a rapid growth. The market was estimated at REDACTED in 2018 and over REDACTED in 2019, with an average REDACTED growth. The overall iPSC market is forecast to continue its steady growth and reach REDACTED in 2024, with anestimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2019 through 2024.
Key Drivers for Market Growth
This report has identified several key drivers for the rapidly growing market –
– iPSCs hold promising hope for therapeutic solutions for diseases without ethical issues. A series of technical breakthroughs were made in recent years for improving cellular reprogramming, differentiation and large-scale production of GMP- grade iPSCs derived cells toward clinical usability.
– Advances in genetics such as NGS technologies have promoted the progress on precision medicine, where the availability of iPSCs from a variety of genetic, lifestyle and environment backgrounds will help make the precision healthcare a clinical reality. iPSC banking together with related technologies is developing into a platform for precision and personalized medicine, which is experiencing rapid growth globally.
– In recent years, several iPSCs clinical trials have been or are going to be launched for a variety of diseases. The first human iPSC clinical trial started in August 2014, and the recent report of the first macular degeneration patient treated with the sheets of retinal pigmented epithelial cells made from iPSCs was encouraging. The progresses toward clinical practice will drive the growth of the clinical market and the research market as well.
– The pharmaceutical industry needs better cell sources such as iPSC-derived functional cells for drug toxicity testing and drug screening.
– The U.S. government has been encouraging the marketing of stem cells, including iPSCs.
– The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been authorized to provide orphan drug designations for many of the therapies developed for rare diseases such as Parkinson’s and Huntington’s using stem cells.
– The provisions of grants from organizations, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) have been encouraging for the research institutes to venture into iPSC research.
– Rapidly growing medical tourism and contract research outsourcing drives the Asia-Pacific stem cell market.
– Cellular reprogramming, including iPSC technology, was awarded the 2012 Nobel Prize.
– New biotechnologies such as CRISPR/Cas genome editing technology are advancing iPSCs into more and better uses. For example, the hypoimmunogenic derivatives of engineered iPSCs have shown lost immunogenicity which would become a potential novel therapy to treat various diseases.Report Scope:
This study is focused on the market side of iPSCs rather than its technical side. Different market segments for this emerging market are covered. For example, application-based market segments include academic research, drug development and toxicity testing, and regenerative medicine; product function-based market segments include molecular and cellular engineering, cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation and cell analysis; iPSC-derived cell-type-based market segments include cardiomyocytes, hepatocytes, neurons, endothelia cells and other cell types; geography-based market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Research and market trends are also analyzed by studying the funding, patent publications and research publications in the field.
Report Includes:
– 59 tables
– An overview of the global market for induced pluripotent stem cells
– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
– Information on induced pluripotent stem cell research products, including various assays and kits, culture media and medium components, such as serum, growth factors and inhibitors, antibodies, enzymes
– Complete understanding of the key technologies adopted for induced pluripotent stem cell research
– Discussion of important manufacturers, technologies, and factors influencing market demand, such as the driving forces and limiting factors of induced pluripotent stem cell market growth
– Profiles of major players in the industry, including Applied StemCell Inc., BlueRock Therapeutics, Corning Life Sciences, EMD Millipore, Lonza Group Ltd., Promega Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.ABM (APPLIED BIOLOGICAL MATERIALS INC.)
ADDGENE
ALLELE BIOTECHNOLOGY AND PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
ALSTEM LLC
APPLIED STEMCELL INC.
ATCC
AXOL BIOSCIENCE
BIO-TECHNE
BLUEROCK THERAPEUTICS
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB (IPIERIAN)
CELL SIGNALING TECHNOLOGY
CELLULAR DYNAMICS INTERNATIONAL, A FUJIFILM COMPANY
CORNING LIFE SCIENCES
CREATIVE BIOARRAY
EMD MILLIPORE
FATE THERAPEUTICS
Genecopoeia
GENTARGET INC.
ID PHARMA CO., LTD.
INVIVOGEN
LONZA GROUP LTD.
MEGAKARYON CORP.
MTI-GLOBALSTEM, A PART OF THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
NCARDIA
NEWCELLS BIOTECH
OPSIS THERAPEUTICS
ORIG3N INC.
PEPROTECH
PLASTICELL LTD.
PRIMORIGEN BIOSCIENCES
PROMEGA CORP.
PROMOCELL GMBH
QIAGEN N.V.
REPROCELL INC.
ROSLIN CELL SCIENCES
SCIENCELL RESEARCH LABORATORIES
SIGMA-ALDRICH, A PART OF MILLIPORESIGMA
STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES
STEMGENT INC., A REPROCELL GROUP CO.
SYSTEM BIOSCIENCES INC.
TAKARA BIO USA INC. (CLONTECH LABORATORIES)
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
VIACYTE INC.
WAISMAN BIOMANUFACTURING
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Intended Audience
Scope of Report
Methodology
Information Sources
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Key Drivers for Market Growth
Chapter 3 Overview
Introduction
History and Current State
Evolution of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research
Advantages and Disadvantages of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
Advantages
Disadvantages
Technology Overview
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Generation
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Differentiation
Current Challenges to iPSC Applications
Chapter 4 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Applications
Academic Research
Pharmaco-Toxicological Screening
Drug Discovery and Development
Disease Modeling
Tissue Engineering
Cell Therapy
Chapter 5 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Segmentation and Forecast
Market Overview
Application-Based Market Overview
U.S. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Product Market
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Tissue Cell Market
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell and Derivative Cell Market
Major Suppliers and Manufacturers of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Products
Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cells by Application
Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell by Product Function
Global Market
Regional Markets
Research Market Compared with the Clinical Market
Application-Based Markets for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cells
Market for Human Cardiomyocytes Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
Market for Human Hepatocytes Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
Market for Human Endothelia Cells Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
Regional Markets
Market for Human Neural Cells Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
Regional Markets
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells and Their Derived Cells Market by Species
Global Market
Regional Markets
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Culture Markets
Chapter 6 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research Application Market
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research Product Types
Major Players
Major Commercial Entities
Major Non-Commercial Organizations
Market Shares and Projections
Chapter 7 Drug Discovery and Development Market
Product Types
Major Players
Market Shares and Projections
Chapter 8 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Market
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Types
Major Players
Market Shares and Projections
Chapter 9 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Clinical Application Market
Product Types
Regulations
Market Projection
Chapter 10 Research Market Trend Analysis
Grant Analysis
Patent Analysis
Scientific Publication Analysis
Driving Forces
Chapter 11 Clinical Application Market Trend Analysis
Clinical Trials
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ischemic Heart Disease
Parkinson’s Disease
Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD)
Spine Cord Injuries
Cornea Repair
Cancers
Driving Forces
Limiting Factors
Technologies
Regulations
Market Acceptance
Clinical Efficiency
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Chapter 13 ConclusionsList of Tables
