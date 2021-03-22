Global Induced Pluripotent Stem CellsMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

It has been over 10 years since the discovery of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology. The market has gradually become an important part of the life sciences industry during recent years. Particularly for the past five years, the global market for iPSCs has experienced a rapid growth. The market was estimated at REDACTED in 2018 and over REDACTED in 2019, with an average REDACTED growth. The overall iPSC market is forecast to continue its steady growth and reach REDACTED in 2024, with anestimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2019 through 2024.

Key Drivers for Market Growth

This report has identified several key drivers for the rapidly growing market –

– iPSCs hold promising hope for therapeutic solutions for diseases without ethical issues. A series of technical breakthroughs were made in recent years for improving cellular reprogramming, differentiation and large-scale production of GMP- grade iPSCs derived cells toward clinical usability.

– Advances in genetics such as NGS technologies have promoted the progress on precision medicine, where the availability of iPSCs from a variety of genetic, lifestyle and environment backgrounds will help make the precision healthcare a clinical reality. iPSC banking together with related technologies is developing into a platform for precision and personalized medicine, which is experiencing rapid growth globally.

– In recent years, several iPSCs clinical trials have been or are going to be launched for a variety of diseases. The first human iPSC clinical trial started in August 2014, and the recent report of the first macular degeneration patient treated with the sheets of retinal pigmented epithelial cells made from iPSCs was encouraging. The progresses toward clinical practice will drive the growth of the clinical market and the research market as well.

– The pharmaceutical industry needs better cell sources such as iPSC-derived functional cells for drug toxicity testing and drug screening.

– The U.S. government has been encouraging the marketing of stem cells, including iPSCs.

– The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been authorized to provide orphan drug designations for many of the therapies developed for rare diseases such as Parkinson’s and Huntington’s using stem cells.

– The provisions of grants from organizations, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) have been encouraging for the research institutes to venture into iPSC research.

– Rapidly growing medical tourism and contract research outsourcing drives the Asia-Pacific stem cell market.

– Cellular reprogramming, including iPSC technology, was awarded the 2012 Nobel Prize.

– New biotechnologies such as CRISPR/Cas genome editing technology are advancing iPSCs into more and better uses. For example, the hypoimmunogenic derivatives of engineered iPSCs have shown lost immunogenicity which would become a potential novel therapy to treat various diseases.Report Scope:

This study is focused on the market side of iPSCs rather than its technical side. Different market segments for this emerging market are covered. For example, application-based market segments include academic research, drug development and toxicity testing, and regenerative medicine; product function-based market segments include molecular and cellular engineering, cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation and cell analysis; iPSC-derived cell-type-based market segments include cardiomyocytes, hepatocytes, neurons, endothelia cells and other cell types; geography-based market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Research and market trends are also analyzed by studying the funding, patent publications and research publications in the field.

Report Includes:

– 59 tables

– An overview of the global market for induced pluripotent stem cells

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Information on induced pluripotent stem cell research products, including various assays and kits, culture media and medium components, such as serum, growth factors and inhibitors, antibodies, enzymes

– Complete understanding of the key technologies adopted for induced pluripotent stem cell research

– Discussion of important manufacturers, technologies, and factors influencing market demand, such as the driving forces and limiting factors of induced pluripotent stem cell market growth

– Profiles of major players in the industry, including Applied StemCell Inc., BlueRock Therapeutics, Corning Life Sciences, EMD Millipore, Lonza Group Ltd., Promega Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.ABM (APPLIED BIOLOGICAL MATERIALS INC.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Key Drivers for Market Growth

Chapter 3 Overview

Introduction

History and Current State

Evolution of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research

Advantages and Disadvantages of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Advantages

Disadvantages

Technology Overview

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Generation

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Differentiation

Current Challenges to iPSC Applications

Chapter 4 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Applications

Academic Research

Pharmaco-Toxicological Screening

Drug Discovery and Development

Disease Modeling

Tissue Engineering

Cell Therapy

Chapter 5 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Segmentation and Forecast

Market Overview

Application-Based Market Overview

U.S. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Product Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Tissue Cell Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell and Derivative Cell Market

Major Suppliers and Manufacturers of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Products

Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cells by Application

Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell by Product Function

Global Market

Regional Markets

Research Market Compared with the Clinical Market

Application-Based Markets for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cells

Market for Human Cardiomyocytes Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Market for Human Hepatocytes Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Market for Human Endothelia Cells Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Regional Markets

Market for Human Neural Cells Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Regional Markets

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells and Their Derived Cells Market by Species

Global Market

Regional Markets

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Culture Markets

Chapter 6 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research Application Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research Product Types

Major Players

Major Commercial Entities

Major Non-Commercial Organizations

Market Shares and Projections

Chapter 7 Drug Discovery and Development Market

Product Types

Major Players

Market Shares and Projections

Chapter 8 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Types

Major Players

Market Shares and Projections

Chapter 9 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Clinical Application Market

Product Types

Regulations

Market Projection

Chapter 10 Research Market Trend Analysis

Grant Analysis

Patent Analysis

Scientific Publication Analysis

Driving Forces

Chapter 11 Clinical Application Market Trend Analysis

Clinical Trials

Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Ischemic Heart Disease

Parkinson’s Disease

Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD)

Spine Cord Injuries

Cornea Repair

Cancers

Driving Forces

Limiting Factors

Technologies

Regulations

Market Acceptance

Clinical Efficiency

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

ABM (APPLIED BIOLOGICAL MATERIALS INC.)

ADDGENE

ALLELE BIOTECHNOLOGY AND PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

ALSTEM LLC

APPLIED STEMCELL INC.

ATCC

AXOL BIOSCIENCE‎

BIO-TECHNE

BLUEROCK THERAPEUTICS

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB (IPIERIAN)

CELL SIGNALING TECHNOLOGY

CELLULAR DYNAMICS INTERNATIONAL, A FUJIFILM COMPANY

CORNING LIFE SCIENCES

CREATIVE BIOARRAY‎

EMD MILLIPORE

FATE THERAPEUTICS

GENECOPOEIA

GENTARGET INC.

ID PHARMA CO., LTD.

INVIVOGEN

LONZA GROUP LTD.

MEGAKARYON CORP.

MTI-GLOBALSTEM, A PART OF THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

NCARDIA

NEWCELLS BIOTECH

OPSIS THERAPEUTICS

ORIG3N INC.

PEPROTECH

PLASTICELL LTD.

PRIMORIGEN BIOSCIENCES

PROMEGA CORP.

PROMOCELL GMBH

QIAGEN N.V.

REPROCELL INC.

ROSLIN CELL SCIENCES

SCIENCELL RESEARCH LABORATORIES

SIGMA-ALDRICH, A PART OF MILLIPORESIGMA

STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES‎

STEMGENT INC., A REPROCELL GROUP CO.

SYSTEM BIOSCIENCES INC.

TAKARA BIO USA INC. (CLONTECH LABORATORIES)

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

VIACYTE INC.

WAISMAN BIOMANUFACTURING

Chapter 13 ConclusionsList of Tables

Summary Table : Global Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by Region, Through 2024

Table 1 : U.S. Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Products, by U.S. State, Through 2024

Table 2 : Global Market for the Generation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by Reprogramming Method, Through 2024

Table 3 : Global Market for the Generation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by Method, Through 2024

Table 4 : Global Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Products, by Application, Through 2024

Table 5 : U.S. Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Products, by Application, Through 2024

Table 6 : Global Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Tissue Cells, by Type, Through 2024

Table 7 : Global Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cells, by Species, Through 2024

Table 8 : Major Commercial Suppliers of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Products, by Country, October 31, 2019

Table 9 : Major U.S. Commercial Manufacturers of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by Country, October 31, 2019

Table 10 : Global Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cells, by Application, Through 2024

Table 11 : Global Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Related Products, by Product Function, Through 2024

Table 12 : U.S. Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Related Products, by Product Function, Through 2024

Table 13 : Global Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells in Research and Clinical Uses, Through 2024

Table 14 : Global Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Human Cardiomyocytes, by Application, Through 2024

Table 15 : U.S. Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Human Cardiomyocytes, by Application, Through 2024

Table 16 : European Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Human Cardiomyocytes, by Application, Through 2024

Table 17 : Asia-Pacific Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Human Cardiomyocytes, by Application, Through 2024

Table 18 : Global Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Human Hepatocytes, by Application, Through 2024

Table 19 : U.S. Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Human Hepatocytes, by Application, Through 2024

Table 20 : European Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Human Hepatocytes, by Application, Through 2024

Table 21 : Asia-Pacific Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Human Hepatocytes, by Application, Through 2024

Table 22 : Global Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Human Endothelia Cells, by Application, Through 2024

Table 23 : U.S. Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Human Endothelia Cells, by Application, Through 2024

Table 24 : European Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Human Endothelia Cells, by Application, Through 2024

Table 25 : Asia-Pacific Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Human Endothelia Cells, by Application, Through 2024

Table 26 : Global Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Human Neural Cells, by Application, Through 2024

Table 27 : U.S. Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Human Neural Cells, by Application, Through 2024

Table 28 : European Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Human Neural Cells, by Application, Through 2024

Table 29 : Asia-Pacific Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Human Neural Cells, by Application, Through 2024

Table 30 : Global Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells and Derivative Cells, by Species, Through 2024

Table 31 : U.S. Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells and Derivative Cells, by Species, Through 2024….continued

