Global Industria Colombiana de Café SA Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The company remained the leading player in coffee and overall hot drinks in 2016, with brands that have a longstanding presence and are strongly positioned among Colombians. The company is focused on the mid-priced segment and innovates constantly, offering convenient solutions to consumers. In 2016 the company entered coffee pods with its traditional brands and a system that allows consumers to enjoy a cup of coffee in 30 seconds.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

