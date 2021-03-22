Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market is valued at approximately USD 6.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Industrial hand gloves are protective wear that protects the skin from heat, hazardous chemical, sharp metals, and high-temperature sources. They are primarily designed to provide comfort to the worker for enhancing their work efficiency and competence. They find extensive application in manufacturing & assembling plants, chemical, and healthcare institutions, among others. They are used for different purposes in several industrial sectors. For example, in the pharmaceutical sector, it is used among workers to prevent contamination or cross-contamination. While, in the food industry, it is usually used to deal with food to maintain a hygienic environment. Therefore, the rising usage in end-use industries is one of the major driving factors for the market growth around the world. Although the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has been strengthening the demand for industrial hand gloves, as the government is mandating the usage of disinfectant and hygienic products, as a preventive measure for COVID-19 spreading, which has resulted in the changing dynamics of the market spaces. This, in turn, is positively influencing the market growth in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, rising government regulations and norms at workplaces safety, along with a surge in demand for superior performance and comfort are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in the United States, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), American National Standard for Hand Protection (ANSHP), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Department of Labor dynamically look into the precautions for worker safety. Similarly, in Europe, the European Union Cooperation on Workplace Safety & Health, and European Union Occupational Safety and Health Administration (EU OSHA) consider the implementation of the safety norms for safety of labors at working sites. Therefore, the presence of internationally recognized organizations for worker safety is expected to influence the demand for industrial gloves in the industrial sector. However, the availability of local and inexpensive products and an increase in automation are the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

ALSO READ :https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2020/06/insulation-market-demand-growth_16.html

The regional analysis of the global Industrial Hand Gloves market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in the healthcare & food industry, along with the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as establishing a new reform involving the safety of workers and the growing automotive sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Hand Gloves market across the European region.

ALSO READ :https://vjbxuq.prnews.io/169783-Global-Steam-Boiler-Market-2020-Share-Industry-Forecast-Latest-Innovations-Business-Opportunities-and-Competitive-Landscape-to-2023.html

Major market player included in this report are:

TOWA Corporation

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Shamrock Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Globus Group

3M

Rubberex Corp.

Semperit AG Holding

Ansell Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ :http://business.bigspringherald.com/bigspringherald/news/read/41098989/Car_Wash_Machine_Market_to_Touch_USD_3.18_Billion_by_2025_|_Market_Research_Future_

By Material:

Natural Rubber

Leather Gloves

Polyethylene Gloves

Neoprene Gloves

Others

By Product:

Reusable Gloves

Disposable Gloves

By Application:

Healthcare

Chemical

Automotive

Construction

Food & Beverage

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLECONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Industrial Hand Gloves Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Industrial Hand Gloves Market, by Material, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Industrial Hand Gloves Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Industrial Hand Gloves Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market Dynamics

3.1. Industrial Hand Gloves Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market, by Material

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market by Material, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Industrial Hand Gloves Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Natural Rubber

5.4.2. Leather Gloves

5.4.3. Polyethylene Gloves

5.4.4. Neoprene Gloves

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market, by Product

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Industrial Hand Gloves Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Reusable Gloves

6.4.2. Disposable Gloves

Chapter 7. Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market by Application – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Industrial Hand Gloves Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Healthcare

7.4.2. Chemical

7.4.3. Automotive

7.4.4. Construction

7.4.5. Food & Beverage

7.4.6. Others

Chapter 8. Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Industrial Hand Gloves Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Industrial Hand Gloves Market

8.2.1. U.S. Industrial Hand Gloves Market

8.2.1.1. Material breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Industrial Hand Gloves Market

8.3. Europe Industrial Hand Gloves Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Industrial Hand Gloves Market

8.3.2. Germany Industrial Hand Gloves Market

8.3.3. France Industrial Hand Gloves Market

8.3.4. Spain Industrial Hand Gloves Market

8.3.5. Italy Industrial Hand Gloves Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Industrial Hand Gloves Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Industrial Hand Gloves Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Industrial Hand Gloves Market

8.4.2. India Industrial Hand Gloves Market

8.4.3. Japan Industrial Hand Gloves Market

8.4.4. Australia Industrial Hand Gloves Market

8.4.5. South Korea Industrial Hand Gloves Market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Industrial Hand Gloves Market

8.5. Latin America Industrial Hand Gloves Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Industrial Hand Gloves Market

8.5.2. Mexico Industrial Hand Gloves Market

8.6. Rest of The World Industrial Hand Gloves Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. TOWA Corporation

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Top Glove Corporation Bhd

9.2.3. Shamrock Manufacturing Co., Inc.

9.2.4. Globus Group

9.2.5. 3M

9.2.6. Rubberex Corp.

9.2.7. Semperit AG Holding

9.2.8. Ansell Ltd.

9.2.9. Honeywell International Inc.

9.2.10. Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

TABLE 1. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market, report scope

TABLE 2. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by region 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 3. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by Material 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 4. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 5. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 6. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 7. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 8. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 9. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 10. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 11. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 12. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 13. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 14. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 15. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 16. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 17. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 18. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 19. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 20. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 21. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 22. U.S. Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 23. U.S. Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 24. U.S. Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 25. Canada Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 26. Canada Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 27. Canada Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 28. UK Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 29. UK Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 30. UK Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 31. Germany Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 32. Germany Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 33. Germany Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 34. France Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 35. France Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 36. France Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 37. Spain Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 38. Spain Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 39. Spain Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 40. Italy Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 41. Italy Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 42. Italy Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 43. ROE Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 44. ROE Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 45. ROE Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 46. China Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 47. China Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 48. China Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 49. India Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 50. India Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 51. India Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 52. Japan Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 53. Japan Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 54. Japan Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 55. Australia Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 56. Australia Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 57. Australia Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 58. South Korea Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 59. South Korea Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 60. South Korea Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 61. ROPAC Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 62. ROPAC Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 63. ROPAC Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 64. Brazil Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 65. Brazil Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 66. Brazil Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 67. Mexico Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 68. Mexico Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 69. Mexico Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 70. ROLA Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 71. ROLA Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 72. ROLA Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 73. ROW Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 74. ROW Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 75. ROW Industrial Hand Gloves market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 76. List of secondary Applications, used in the study of global Industrial Hand Gloves market

TABLE 77. List of primary Applications, used in the study of global Industrial Hand Gloves market

TABLE 78. Years considered for the study

TABLE 79. Exchange rates consideredList of figures

FIG 1. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market, research methodology

FIG 2. Global Industrial Hand Gloves market, market estimation techniques

FIG 3. Global market size estimates & forecast methods

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105