Global Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market is valued approximately USD 5.01 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.88% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Infrared search & track (IRST) system refer to a technique of detecting and tracking objects which offer off infrared radiation which is include in jet plane and helicopters, the IRTS is being broadly used within the military and protection area for security and surveillance. The applications of Infrared search and track technology promises to enhance sensor suites for next-era fighter aircraft, specifically about recognizing stealth plane without the use of radar. Due to such essential role of IRST in defense sector it is gaining promising growth supported by global increase in defense budget. For instance: as per Government of India, the spending of defense in 2020 is assigned as USD 65.86 billion which is an increase from USD 57 billion in 2018. Similarly, Department of Defense discretionary budget, United States, assigned USD 686.1 billion in defense in 2019 which increased to USD 721.5 billion in 2020. Additionally, the rise in need for enhanced security and immunity over radars along with requirement for enhanced situational awareness is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, the global pandemic of COVID-19 results in slow down of manufacturing and supply of essential raw materials regarding IRST and is expected to limit the growth of market over the forecast years. Also, high designing and manufacturing cost of this technology is the factor restraining the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in defense budget of the economy. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in investment in fighter jets would create lucrative growth prospects for the Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Leonardo S.P.A.

Thales Group

Rheinmetall AG

Aselsan A.S.

Safran S.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

HGH Systèmes Infrarouges

Tonbo Imaging Private Limited

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and End-user offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-user:

Defense

Civil

By Component:

Scanning head

Processing & control electronics

Display

By Platform:

Airborne

Naval

Land

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market, by End-user, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market, by Platform, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market Dynamics

3.1. Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

….continued

