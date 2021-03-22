Global Inorganic Pigments Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Inorganic Pigments Market is valued approximately USD 22 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Inorganic pigments have wide range of application in paints & coatings, printing inks, personal care products, plastics and construction materials. It contains electrons that helps in attaining different energy levels while it is exposed to light, it has ability to reflect or absorb light of specific wavelength which results in enhancement of color appearance efficiency along with make products look more appealing. The global pandemic of COVID-19 adversely affected the global inorganic pigments market due to the announcement of lockdown in various economies. Lockdown in economies severely affected the production process in manufacturing units of various end-use industries and supply of essential raw materials. The market is expected to drive over the forecast years due to the rapid growth in construction activity across the globe supported by enhancement in urbanization & industrialization. In construction activity, the inorganic pigments are used in paints, coatings, and construction materials to offer attractive and appealing look to the buildings, doors and windows etc. For instance: as per the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to increase with 5.6% during 2016-20 as compared to 2.9% during 2011-2015. Similarly, construction sector in Germany increased to over USD 571.51 billion in 2016 with 36.4% from over USD 427.84 billion in 2010. In addition, growing significance of aesthetics in packaging industry is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, presence of stringent regulations to cadmium and chromium-based pigments are the factor hampering the market growth.
ALSO READ : https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/monofilament-market-size-share-trends-scope-price-applications-competitive-landscape-and-better-investment-opportunities-analysis-by-mrfr-bw3pqq7kx8rp
The regional analysis of global Inorganic Pigments Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in packaging, painting & coating industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such rapid growth in industrialization and construction activity would create lucrative growth prospects for the Inorganic Pigments Market across Asia-Pacific region.
ALSO READ : https://energyandpowerresearchreports.blogspot.com/2020/02/load-bank-resistor-market-2020.html
Major market player included in this report are:
Venator
The Chemours Company
Tronox Limited
LANXESS
Kronos Worldwide, Inc.
Cathay Industries
Clariant
Ferro Corporation
Heubach GmbH
Lomon Billions
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Pigment Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
ALSO READ : http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/5002936
By Pigment Type:
Titanium Dioxide
Iron Oxide
Carbon Black
Others
By Application:
Paints & Coatings
Plastics
Inks
Others
By End-use sector:
Building & Construction
Automotive
Packaging
Paper & Printing
Textile
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Inorganic Pigments Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Inorganic Pigments Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Inorganic Pigments Market, by Pigment Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Inorganic Pigments Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Inorganic Pigments Market, by End-use sector, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Inorganic Pigments Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Inorganic Pigments Market Dynamics
3.1. Inorganic Pigments Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Inorganic Pigments Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/