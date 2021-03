Global Inorganic Pigments Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Inorganic Pigments Market is valued approximately USD 22 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Inorganic pigments have wide range of application in paints & coatings, printing inks, personal care products, plastics and construction materials. It contains electrons that helps in attaining different energy levels while it is exposed to light, it has ability to reflect or absorb light of specific wavelength which results in enhancement of color appearance efficiency along with make products look more appealing. The global pandemic of COVID-19 adversely affected the global inorganic pigments market due to the announcement of lockdown in various economies. Lockdown in economies severely affected the production process in manufacturing units of various end-use industries and supply of essential raw materials. The market is expected to drive over the forecast years due to the rapid growth in construction activity across the globe supported by enhancement in urbanization & industrialization. In construction activity, the inorganic pigments are used in paints, coatings, and construction materials to offer attractive and appealing look to the buildings, doors and windows etc. For instance: as per the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to increase with 5.6% during 2016-20 as compared to 2.9% during 2011-2015. Similarly, construction sector in Germany increased to over USD 571.51 billion in 2016 with 36.4% from over USD 427.84 billion in 2010. In addition, growing significance of aesthetics in packaging industry is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, presence of stringent regulations to cadmium and chromium-based pigments are the factor hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Inorganic Pigments Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in packaging, painting & coating industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such rapid growth in industrialization and construction activity would create lucrative growth prospects for the Inorganic Pigments Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Venator

The Chemours Company

Tronox Limited

LANXESS

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Cathay Industries

Clariant

Ferro Corporation

Heubach GmbH

Lomon Billions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Pigment Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Pigment Type:

Titanium Dioxide

Iron Oxide

Carbon Black

Others

By Application:

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Inks

Others

By End-use sector:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Packaging

Paper & Printing

Textile

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Inorganic Pigments Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Inorganic Pigments Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Inorganic Pigments Market, by Pigment Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Inorganic Pigments Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Inorganic Pigments Market, by End-use sector, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Inorganic Pigments Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Inorganic Pigments Market Dynamics

3.1. Inorganic Pigments Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Inorganic Pigments Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

….continued

