Global JTI Tutun Urunleri San AS in Tobacco (Turkey) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017

The company aims to further increase its share within cigarettes by extending its product portfolio and brand diversification that follows changing consumer preferences. Additionally, the company also aims to increase its competitive advantage through packaging innovation and more competitive pricing.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

JTI TUTUN URUNLERI SAN AS IN TOBACCO (TURKEY)
Euromonitor International
July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts

