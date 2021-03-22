Global Kirschner Wires Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

A kirschner wires (also called a K-wire) is a thin wire or pin that can be used to stabilize bone fragments. These wires can be drilled through the bone to hold the fragments in place. They can be placed percutaneously (through the skin), or can be buried beneath the skin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Kirschner Wires in France, including the following market information:

France Kirschner Wires Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Kirschner Wires Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

France Kirschner Wires Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in France Kirschner Wires Market 2019 (%)

The global Kirschner Wires market was valued at 31 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 34 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. While the Kirschner Wires market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Kirschner Wires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas

.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Kirschner Wires production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Kirschner Wires Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

France Kirschner Wires Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Stainless Steel Wires

Nitinol Wires

France Kirschner Wires Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

France Kirschner Wires Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Foot & Ankle

Hand & Wrist

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Kirschner Wires Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Kirschner Wires Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Kirschner Wires Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total France Kirschner Wires Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Arthrex

DePuy Synthes (J&J)

Allegra Orthopaedics

Modern Grinding

Hallmark Surgical

Shangdong Hangwei

Jinhuan Medical

Orthomed

Ortosintese

IMECO

Micromed Medizintechnik

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Kirschner Wires Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Kirschner Wires Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Kirschner Wires Overall Market Size

2.1 France Kirschner Wires Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Kirschner Wires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Kirschner Wires Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Kirschner Wires Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Kirschner Wires Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Kirschner Wires Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Kirschner Wires Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Kirschner Wires Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Kirschner Wires Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Kirschner Wires Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kirschner Wires Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Kirschner Wires Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kirschner Wires Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Kirschner Wires Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Stainless Steel Wires

4.1.3 Nitinol Wires

4.2 By Type – France Kirschner Wires Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Kirschner Wires Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Kirschner Wires Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Kirschner Wires Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Kirschner Wires Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Kirschner Wires Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Kirschner Wires Sales, 2021-2026

….CONTINUED

