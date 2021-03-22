Global Large Cooking Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

With strong growth in the housing market in Poland, sales of major appliances including large cooking appliances are seeing growth. Appliances that are perceived as necessary, such as ovens, are fitted in the vast majority of new apartments. The preferred format is built-in due to the growing popularity of open-plan kitchens, with Poles desiring flush finishes and elegant, modern designs. Retail volume sales of ovens grew fastest among all large cooking appliances in Poland in 2019. Ovens often…

Euromonitor International’s Large Cooking Appliances in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Continued growth in the housing market supports sales of ovens

Premiumisation witnessed in large cooking appliances due to higher incomes and promotion by TV cooking programmes

Cooking healthily at home rather than eating out supports growth in large cooking appliances

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Amica extends its range with mid-priced large cooking appliances

The availability of in-store advice and recommendations in electronics and appliance specialist retailers supports brands such as Samsung

Samsung offers greater cooking flexibility with its Dual Cook oven

CHART 1 Samsung Dual Cook oven

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Built-in Hobs by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Ovens by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

…continued

