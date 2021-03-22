All news

Global Large Cooking Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Retail volume sales of large cooking appliances declined sharply during 2020, as the economic shock of COVID-19 led many consumers to rein in their discretionary spending. Moreover, the pandemic led to a slowdown in new housing completions, which is a significant source of demand for these appliances. Although the pandemic led to consumers eating more at home, this did not translate into increased demand for large cooking appliances: Even though who did purchase cooking appliances due to pandemi…

Euromonitor International’s Large Cooking Appliances in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Hobs, Built-in Large Cooking Appliances, Cooker Hoods, Cookers, Freestanding Large Cooking Appliances, Ovens, Range Cookers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Large Cooking Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 weighed heavily on demand for large cooking appliances, as it led many consumers to reduce their discretionary spending
Weak demand results in significant discounting
Universal Group shed retail volume share due to its exit from freestanding cookers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Weak economic environment will continue to weigh on demand, even after the threat of COVID-19 begins to fade
Revival in residential construction will boost demand for ovens and cooker hoods
E-commerce will continue to grow in importance, as consumers become more comfortable with it
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Built-in Hobs by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Ovens by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Hobs: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Ovens: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2016-2020

 

…continued

 

All news

