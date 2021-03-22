Global Large Cooking Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

There was a significant decline in retail volume sales of large cooking appliances in Saudi Arabia during 2020. COVID-19 played a significant role in this, as the economic uncertainty it engendered made many consumers more reluctant to purchase big-ticket items like large cooking appliances. The pandemic led to a significant increase in unemployment, which drove a decline in the number of migrant workers in Saudi Arabia, further dampening demand for large cooking appliances. On the other hand, C…

It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Hobs, Built-in Large Cooking Appliances, Cooker Hoods, Cookers, Freestanding Large Cooking Appliances, Ovens, Range Cookers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 and price spike weigh heavily on demand for large cooking appliances

Discounting not enough to tempt consumers out of their shell

Italian brands continue to lead, but innovation is lacking

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic impact of COVID-19 likely to linger for a number of years

Middle- and high-income consumers will drive growth in demand for built-in large cooking appliances

E-commerce will continue to grow in significance, as investment increases and consumers become more comfortable with it

CATEGORY DATA

