Global Large Cooking Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The construction of new homes, commercial buildings, offices and restaurants continues to develop strongly in Mexico, to the benefit of sales of large cooking appliances. Rapidly developing cities such as Querétaro, Monterrey and Guadalajara, among many others, are likely to continue expanding through the construction of new homes and commercial buildings. This will undoubtedly be positive for sales of large cooking appliances over the forecast period. It is also important to mention that there…

Euromonitor International’s Large Cooking Appliances in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Sales boosted by good growth in residential and commercial buildings
Cleaning becoming less of a chore, though appliances go greener
Promotional events at department stores draw the crowds
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Definitely Mabe at the top of the rankings
Koblenz aims to Shine with new cooker Line
Consumers warming to smart ovens
CHART 1 arge Cooking Appliances: Whirlpool
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Built-in Hobs by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Ovens by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

 

…continued

 

