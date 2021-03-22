Global Large Cooking Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Manufacturers are adding extra features to their ovens to promote greater versatility in meeting changing household demands. These features respond to consumers’ keenness to explore and test out new cooking techniques. Therefore, ovens are increasingly promoted as featuring steam and sous vide cooking capabilities. These capabilities also tie-in with wider health and wellness concerns, as steaming and sous vide are perceived as “healthier” methods, given their ability to better preserve the nutr…

Euromonitor International’s Large Cooking Appliances in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Large Cooking Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Extra features increase capabilities to cater to a more engaged consumer base

Convenience needs lure busy consumers to connected ovens

Built-in addresses space and aesthetic concerns and offers replacement opportunities

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Electrolux and BSH bank on connected trend to stay ahead of the field

Higher disposable incomes bring Miele’s premium products into range for more consumers

Growing importance of style and design boost interest in Smeg products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Built-in Hobs by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Ovens by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

…continued

