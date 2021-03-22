All news

Global Large Cooking Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Manufacturers are adding extra features to their ovens to promote greater versatility in meeting changing household demands. These features respond to consumers’ keenness to explore and test out new cooking techniques. Therefore, ovens are increasingly promoted as featuring steam and sous vide cooking capabilities. These capabilities also tie-in with wider health and wellness concerns, as steaming and sous vide are perceived as “healthier” methods, given their ability to better preserve the nutr…

Euromonitor International’s Large Cooking Appliances in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Extra features increase capabilities to cater to a more engaged consumer base
Convenience needs lure busy consumers to connected ovens
Built-in addresses space and aesthetic concerns and offers replacement opportunities
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Electrolux and BSH bank on connected trend to stay ahead of the field
Higher disposable incomes bring Miele’s premium products into range for more consumers
Growing importance of style and design boost interest in Smeg products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Built-in Hobs by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Ovens by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

